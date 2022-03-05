Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

FLR opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.81.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

