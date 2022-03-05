Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
FLR opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.81.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
