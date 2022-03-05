Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Lowered to £159.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.10 ($228.23) to £159.90 ($214.54) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($229.44) to £169 ($226.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10,991.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.