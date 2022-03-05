Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Lowered to £159.90 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.10 ($228.23) to £159.90 ($214.54) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($229.44) to £169 ($226.75) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10,991.00.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

