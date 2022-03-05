FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Stock Price Down 4.7%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.93. 7,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 16,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMQQ. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

