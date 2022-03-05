Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 417.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

