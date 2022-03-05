Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.