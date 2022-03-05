Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.28.
Shares of FL stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.