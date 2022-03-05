Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.05. 1,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092. Formula Systems has a 1-year low of $80.98 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.