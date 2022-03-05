Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $104.80. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $103.80, with a volume of 2,128 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.90.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.