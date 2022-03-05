Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

