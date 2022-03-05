Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) to Repurchase $750.00 million in Shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.