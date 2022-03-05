Fractal Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55,500.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Fractal has a total market cap of $857,713.37 and $55,500.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.49 or 0.06635996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.46 or 0.99956137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

