Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

