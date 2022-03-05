Frax (FRAX) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. Frax has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and $32.19 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.36 or 0.06767492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.64 or 0.99743028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00048542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,903,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.