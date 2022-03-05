Frax Share Price Reaches $22.02 on Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $22.02 or 0.00056331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $356.91 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.96 or 0.06741065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.06 or 0.99943268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

