Fred Hite Sells 4,919 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $282,744.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KIDS opened at $53.90 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,978,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.