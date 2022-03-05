Fred Hite Sells 4,919 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $282,744.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
KIDS opened at $53.90 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
