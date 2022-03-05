Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

