Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Shares Down 3%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 23,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 33,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.
Freeman Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMANF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeman Gold (FMANF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.