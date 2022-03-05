Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Shares Down 3%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 23,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 33,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Freeman Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMANF)

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

