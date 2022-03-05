Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Freshpet by 42.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freshpet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Freshpet by 15.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $98.22 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

