FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FRP were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FRP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FRP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of FRP by 57.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FRP by 12.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 10.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a market cap of $539.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.63. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

