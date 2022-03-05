FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Vernon James Ellis Sells 1,000 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.44. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.91 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.74.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $104,260,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 95,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FCN. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

