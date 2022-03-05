Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

FULC traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 645,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,264. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

