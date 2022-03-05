Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

