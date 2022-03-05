Fundamental Research Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $26.45

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by Fundamental Research from $26.00 to $26.45 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLD. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

