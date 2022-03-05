FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

AGI stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

