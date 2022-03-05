FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issued By Wedbush

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.00 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $11,568,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

