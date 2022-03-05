G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.30). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.28), with a volume of 438,258 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.80.
About G4S (LON:GFS)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.