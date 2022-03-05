Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.50

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.50 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 30.80 ($0.41). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40), with a volume of 16,834 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £24.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.72.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

