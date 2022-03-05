Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.50

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.50 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 30.80 ($0.41). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40), with a volume of 16,834 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £24.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.72.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (LON:GAL)
