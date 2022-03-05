Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Up 93.7% in February

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 153,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Linda West acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of GRTX remained flat at $$2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 128,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,295. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.32. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

