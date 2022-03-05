Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

GAU stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

