GAP (NYSE:GPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. GAP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS.

NYSE:GPS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. GAP has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

