Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

NYSE GRMN opened at $110.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.46. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

