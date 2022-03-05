Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $4.79 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

