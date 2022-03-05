GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Down 58.9% in February

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,714,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GenTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67,535,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,007,063. GenTech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

GenTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

