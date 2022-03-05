GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Down 58.9% in February

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the January 31st total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,714,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GenTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67,535,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,007,063. GenTech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
GenTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

