Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,869 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Iteris by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

