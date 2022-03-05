Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 144.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 137,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 469,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 706,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 95,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $142,439.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 192,958 shares of company stock worth $281,661. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $388.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

