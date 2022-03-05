Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 27,132 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 540,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 171,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 53,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 54,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $257,978.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

