Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,162 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 216,287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

HF Foods Group, Inc is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S.

