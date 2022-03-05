Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter.

GGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Gerdau stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

