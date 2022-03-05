Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,461.97

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,461.97 and traded as low as $4,078.85. Givaudan shares last traded at $4,078.85, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,425.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,705.66.
About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Givaudan (GVDBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.