Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.59. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GBCI opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

