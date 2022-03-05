Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $144,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $831.20 million, a PE ratio of -183.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

