Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 330,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

