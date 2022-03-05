GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.83) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($25.09) to GBX 1,910 ($25.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($23.35) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

GSK opened at GBX 1,488.60 ($19.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,609.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,533.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £75.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,210.80 ($16.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 92.38%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

