Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

Shares of Global Industrial stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 41,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

