Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Industrial Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products principally in North America. Global Industrial Company, formerly known as Systemax Inc., is based in NY. “

GIC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 41,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,031. Global Industrial has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard Leeds purchased 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,949,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,019,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

