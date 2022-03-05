Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

NYSE GSL traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $27.89. 1,245,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3,858.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 223,968 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 1,116.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 24,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

GSL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

