Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $31.00.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.
