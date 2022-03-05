Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Get Global X Health & Wellness ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFIT. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.