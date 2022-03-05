Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $105,517,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,810,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,408,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 207,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

