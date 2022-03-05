GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,954,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GSTC traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 381,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,441. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About GlobeStar Therapeutics (Get Rating)
