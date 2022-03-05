GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,954,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GSTC traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 381,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,441. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and patented formulation of previously approved drugs for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. The company was founded by David P. Summers in 2011 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

