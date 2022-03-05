Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Short Interest Up 100.3% in February

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the January 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globis Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GLAQ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 18,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,995. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Globis Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.